Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,440 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports makes up about 0.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 475,799 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of GENI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,669. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $507.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GENI shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.