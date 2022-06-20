General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.78. 65,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,066. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

