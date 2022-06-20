GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GDS will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GDS by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

