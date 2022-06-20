Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 20th (NASDAQ:GDNRU)

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:GDNRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 20th. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDNRU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

