Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
