Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

