F&V Capital Management LLC Takes $10.14 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,000. Phillips 66 accounts for 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after buying an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.
NYSE:PSX opened at $90.51 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
