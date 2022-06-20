F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 6.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

