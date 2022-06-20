F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 3.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $239.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.17 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.55.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.