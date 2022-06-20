F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 133,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

