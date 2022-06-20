F&V Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

