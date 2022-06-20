F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 196,620 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,620 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $805,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 76,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

