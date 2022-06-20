F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,620 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lumentum worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ LITE opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.