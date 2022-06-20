Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,251.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $46,261.41 and $1,251.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00108927 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00085814 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,548,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,324 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

