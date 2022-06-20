Frax Hits One Day Volume of $34.30 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Frax has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $34.30 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.25 or 0.01297985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00089364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013327 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,427,314,189 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

