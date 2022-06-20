Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.44. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

