Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 38,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,492,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,366,000 after purchasing an additional 812,817 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 53,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 154,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,451. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

