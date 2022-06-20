Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,817 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.84% of Fiserv worth $560,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.15. 154,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,451. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.