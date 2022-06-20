First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.80% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FCAL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.