First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 4th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 7.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.20% of First Republic Bank worth $57,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,955,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

