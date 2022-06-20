First National Bank of South Miami Sells 349 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,844,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.69. 247,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.