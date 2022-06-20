First National Bank of South Miami Sells 170 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 144,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,672. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

