First National Bank of South Miami Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,233. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.