First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 2,174 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 63,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,001. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

