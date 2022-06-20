First National Bank of South Miami Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.16. 292,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average is $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

