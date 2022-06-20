First National Bank of South Miami Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,196,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

