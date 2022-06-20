First National Bank of South Miami Buys 369 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PayPal were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.90. 536,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,129,152. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.