First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $38.71. 2,826,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,841,277. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

