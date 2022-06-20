First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 54,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 101.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,492 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of VLO traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 543,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,016. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

