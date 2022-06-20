First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 555 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,922,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.