First International Bank & Trust Sells 760 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First International Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.72. 389,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average is $234.40. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

