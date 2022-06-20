First International Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. 277,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,976. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.