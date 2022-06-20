First International Bank & Trust Has $410,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First International Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NEE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.81. 524,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,968. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

