First International Bank & Trust Has $355,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,107. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

