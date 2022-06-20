First International Bank & Trust Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.00. 1,327,620 shares of the stock traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

