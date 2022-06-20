First International Bank & Trust Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,760,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,240,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,199. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $49.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

