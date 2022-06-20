First International Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:KO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. 1,264,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,333,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
