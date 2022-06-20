Financial Survey: Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) vs. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Indemnity Group and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $678.27 million 0.56 $29.35 million $0.57 46.11 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.40 $58.10 million ($2.21) -2.41

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity Group. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Indemnity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 1.39% 1.80% 0.63% SiriusPoint -15.82% -13.95% -3.06%

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats SiriusPoint on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents and program administrators. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides offer third-party treaty reinsurance for casualty insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

