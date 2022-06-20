Financial Survey: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for New Gold and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22% Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.10 $140.60 million $0.17 7.06 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 6.62 -$2.06 million $0.01 63.95

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. New Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Gold beats Avino Silver & Gold Mines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

