Financial Contrast: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) versus Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46%

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.33 $35.29 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.07 $179.00 million $3.12 0.28

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Volatility and Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glory Star New Media Group and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Glory Star New Media Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

