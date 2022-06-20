Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

FTEC opened at $94.35 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89.

