Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Holdings Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,193,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,893.5% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,451,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

