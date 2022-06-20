Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FERG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 649.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

