Fear NFTs Market Cap Hits $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00112636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00607503 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013588 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

