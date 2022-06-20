Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Factom (FCT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001307 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Factom has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Factom has a market cap of $2.77 million and $2,012.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.01127335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00107506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00499522 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,353,467 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

