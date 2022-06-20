Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.47 million.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Shares of EXTR stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $16.60.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
