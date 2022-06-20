extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $86,718.07 and approximately $32,908.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,551.79 or 0.99776200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00219906 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00112820 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00075150 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00161639 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004770 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

