Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $224.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.90.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $159.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average is $196.86.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after buying an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

