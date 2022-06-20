Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,290 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,142.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 372,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. 2,826,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,841,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.