Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,830 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.71. 309,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

