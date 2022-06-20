Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.65. 137,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,487. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.04 and a 200 day moving average of $590.52.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.